Newcomer Liz Kate Joins Dear Evan Hansen Movie

The singer-songwriter takes on a new role in the film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical.

Liz Kate is the latest rising star to join the cast of the Dear Evan Hansen movie adaptation. The singer-songwriter will play an undisclosed role in the film, according to Variety .

As previously reported , the movie will star Oscar winner Julianne Moore as Evan's mom Heidi, Amy Adams as Cynthia Murphy, Danny Pino as Larry Murphy, Amandla Stenberg as Alana Beck, Colton Ryan as Connor Murphy, and Nik Dodani as Jared Kleinman, with Broadway alums DeMarius Copes and Gerald Caesar set to play new roles created for the film. Ben Platt is expected to reprise his Tony-winning performance as Evan.

Stephen Chbosky directs the project for Universal, with Steven Levenson adapting his book for the screen alongside the songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. No word yet on a release schedule.