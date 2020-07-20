Next to Normal and If/Then Composer Tom Kitt Joins Playbill Live to Answer Your Question July 20

The Tony and Pulitzer winner chats live on The Broadway Q&A, from Playbill and The Growing Studio, at 1 PM ET.

Tom Kitt will go live on The Broadway Q&A Series, presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio, July 20. The Tony and Pulitzer-winning composer, arranger, and music supervisor will answer questions about writing Next to Normal and If/Then; working on The SpongeBob Musical, Jagged Little Pill, and Head Over Heels; and more during the hour-long chat, which will be available to watch on demand following the live stream. Watch the interview above from 1 PM ET.

To submit a question for Kitt, click here. You might see Kitt answer it live, or even get the opportunity to join the stream and ask him yourself.

The Broadway Q&A Series presents live interviews with Broadway professionals on Mondays and Wednesdays. All streams are hosted on Playbill.com and on Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page from 1–2 PM ET. Following the stream, interviews are available at Playbill.com/BroadwayQandA.

Also coming up on The Broadway Q&A Series are Kathleen Marshall (July 22), Scott Ellis (July 27), Conor McPherson (July 29), and Marc Bruni (August 3).

The Growing Studio offers classes, training, and workshops with Broadway’s premier creatives. Faculty includes directors, choreographers, composers, music directors, producers, casting directors and agents in NYC, London, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond. Visit TheGrowingStudio.com and @thegrowingstudio on Instagram for more information.