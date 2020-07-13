Next Up in the Nightly Met Streams: a 2020 Wozzeck, Puccini Times 3, More

The Metropolitan Opera series offers free presentations of past titles.

The Metropolitan Opera heads into its 18th week of free virtual offerings in the wake of the ongoing pandemic, which has kept the venue closed until at least December 31. The upcoming lineup for the Nightly Met Streams series includes Berg's Wozzeck—starring Peter Mattei and Elza van den Heever in a new production from this past season—and three Puccini favorites: Manon Lescaut, Turandot, and La Bohème.

The Met celebrated the opening night of the new Wozzeck in December last year, making it one of the final new stagings to play before the coronavirus pandemic forced the house to shut its doors (new productions of Agrippina and Der Fliegende Hollander opened February 6 and March 2, respectively).

Like Broadway, curtains halted at the New York institution March 12. That night was to mark the first performance of the season's repertory presentation of Rossini's La Cenerentola. A 2009 version of that staging, starring Elina Garanča and Lawrence Brownlee in the Cinderella-like roles of Angelina and Prince Ramiro, will stream July 17.

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each.

Take a look at the complete roster for July 13–19 below.

July 13: Puccini’s Manon Lescaut

Starring Kristine Opolais, Roberto Alagna, Massimo Cavalletti, and Brindley Sherratt, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Originally broadcast March 5, 2016.

July 14: Verdi’s La Traviata

Starring Ileana Cotrubaș, Plácido Domingo, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast March 28, 1981.

July 15: Puccini’s Turandot

Starring Maria Guleghina, Marina Poplavskaya, Marcello Giordani, and Samuel Ramey, conducted by Andris Nelsons. Originally broadcast November 7, 2009.

July 16: Berg’s Wozzeck

Starring Elza van den Heever, Tamara Mumford, Christopher Ventris, Gerhard Siegel, Andrew Staples, Peter Mattei, and Christian Van Horn, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Originally broadcast January 11, 2020.

July 17: Rossini’s La Cenerentola

Starring Elina Garanča, Lawrence Brownlee, Simone Alberghini, and John Relyea, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Originally broadcast May 9, 2009.

July 18: Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro

Starring Amanda Majeski, Marlis Petersen, Isabel Leonard, Peter Mattei, and Ildar Abdrazakov, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast October 18, 2014.