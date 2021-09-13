Ngozi Anyanwu’s The Last of the Love Letters Opens Off-Broadway September 13

The Atlantic Theater Company production features Anyanwu, Daniel J. Watts, and Xavier Scott Evans.

The Last of the Love Letters, written by and featuring Ngozi Anyanwu, opens September 13 after beginning previews August 26. The world premiere production from Atlantic Theater Company plays Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater.

The play is billed as a “plea and a painful goodbye wrapped into one” and follows two people as they contemplate what they love most and whether to leave it behind. In addition to Anyanwu, the Patricia McGregor-helmed production features Daniel J. Watts (currently Tony-nominated for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) and Xavier Scott Evans.

The Last of the Love Letters has sets by Yu-Hsuan Chen, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Stacey Derosier, and sound design by Twi McCallum. Casting is by Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, and Destiny Lilly of The Telsey Office.

This production marks Atlantic’s return to in-person programming at the Linda Gross. Later titles in the 2021–2022 season include the world premieres of the new musicals Kimberly Akimbo (starring Victoria Clark) and The Bedwetter, inspired by, respectively, the David Lindsay-Abaire play and Sarah Silverman memoir.

In line with the city-wide mandate, audiences will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend. Performances are scheduled through September 26.

(Updated September 13, 2021)