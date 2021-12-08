Nice Work If You Can Get It Virtual Concert Will Pay Tribute to Rebecca Luker

Hosted by Tony winner Judy Kaye, the evening will benefit Project ALS.

A benefit concert of the 2012 Broadway musical Nice Work If You Can Get It will honor the memory of three-time Tony nominee Rebecca Luker, who passed away in December 2020 following complications from ALS.

Diana, the Musical star Judy Kaye, who received her second Tony for her performance as Duchess Estonia Dulworth in Nice Work, will host the December 17 performance, which streams at 8 PM ET. Proceeds benefit Project ALS.

The concert will feature Jesse Walker as Jimmy Winter, Ricky DeRosa as Cookie McGee, and Dinanda Klaassen as Billie Bendix, with Bemba Balsirow as Chief Berry, Estelle Balsirow as Duchess Estonia Dulworth, Serge Balsirow as Duke Mahoney, Helene Ciappetta as Millicent Winter, Cooper Grodin as Senator Max Evergreen, Lola Maltz as Jeannie Muldoon, and Haley Rice as Eileen Evergreen.

Choreography for “Lady Be Good” is by Scott Smith.

Nice Work If You Can Get It features songs by George and Ira Gershwin and a book by Joe DiPietro, based on material by Guy Bolton and P.G. Wodehouse. Directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, Nice Work If You Can Get It originally featured Matthew Broderick as Jimmy Winter and Kelli O’Hara as Billie Bendix.

Viewers can watch the benefit concert via live stream on The Jesse Walker Show social media pages, including YouTube and Facebook.

All proceeds will support Project ALS' therapeutics research. Donations may be made by clicking here.

