Nick Daly Wins Playbill’s Search for a Star Contest

The 19-year-old won singing from Jason Robert Brown’s Songs for a New World.

Playbill has officially crowned Nick Daly as the Grand Prize Winner of the Search for a Star contest, presented by Geico.

After four weeks of submissions, the panel of judges—including casting directors Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley, Sam Yabrow and director-choreographers JoAnn M Hunter, Stephanie Klemons, Tony winner Sergio Trujillo, and directors Tamilla Woodard and Lucy Moss—named the Top 10 competitors out of 2,658 submissions. After a one-week voting period, in which Playbill audiences voted for their favorite of the Top 10, 19-year-old Daly came out on top.

Over 16,000 votes were cast.

Daly has won:

• A one-on-one casting consultation with the casting office of Stewart/Whitley

• A one-on-one work session with Tony Award-winning director-choreographer Susan Stroman

• A Limitless Class Package from The Growing Studio: an all-access opportunity to work with musical theater and TV/film industry professionals online. This includes access to 30+ classes each week, including one-on-one time with casting directors and talent agents in New York, L.A. and the U.K. Resources include daily vocal warm-ups, movement and fitness, on-camera technique, audition technique, songwriting, and more.

• A guest appearance (interview and performance) on Playbill Live!

• A headshot photoshoot with Playbill’s staff photographer

• A blog feature with Acceptd

• A pair of tickets to a Broadway show of their choice* upon the re-opening of Broadway.

*All Broadway tickets subject to availability. Any production has the right to refuse access to tickets. Restrictions apply to two-part productions such as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Watch Daly’s winning performance in the video above, and follow him on Instagram @nick_t_daly.

You can watch the video of the full Top 10 here, and of the other 30 semi-finalists here.

