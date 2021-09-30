Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas Join Chicken & Biscuits as Producers

The new venture reunites Nick Jonas with Michael Urie and E. Clayton Cornelious—appearing together in the upcoming Jersey Boys—and Les Misérables co-star Norm Lewis.

Married superstars Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have boarded the producing team of Broadway's Chicken & Biscuits. The Douglas Lyons play will open at Circle in the Square Theatre October 10, having started previews September 23.

“This play highlights the importance of love, laughter, and family. It’s got energy, it’s got style, and it’s got heart,” said Nick Jonas. “The kind of vibe that is so unique to live theatre.” Priyanka Chopra Jonas added, “It’s time we see some more diversity on the stage, and this cast and production team is making history on that front. This is a monumental moment for the industry, and I’m overjoyed to be a part of it.”

Chicken & Biscuits performer Michael Urie and producer E. Clayton Cornelious will co-star with Nick Jonas in the upcoming filmed version of Jersey Boys. (The former will play Bob Crewe but it’s unclear what role Cornelious playing at this time.) Urie and Jonas also appeared together in the Broadway revival of How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying.

Chicken & Biscuits also stars Norm Lewis (another one of Jonas’ co-stars, from the 25th anniversary concert of Les Misérables), Cleo King, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Devere Rogers, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Aigner Mizzelle, and Alana Raquel Bowers. Serving as understudies are Dean Acree, Jennifer Fouché, Michael Genet, Miles G Jackson, and Camille Upshaw.

Directed by Zhailon Livingston, the production features scenic design by Lawrence E. Moten III, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Adam Honoré, sound design by Twi McCallum, and wig, hair, and makeup design by Nikiya Mathis with casting by Erica A. Hart and stage management by lark hackshaw.

Also on the producing team for Chicken & Biscuits are Pamela Ross, Hunter Arnold, Leah Michalos, Kayla Greenspan, Mapleseed Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, John Paterakis, and Invisible Wall Productions/Blaine Hopkins.

