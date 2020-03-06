Nickel Mines, New Musical Exploring Amish School Shooting Tragedy, Will Premiere at ACT of Connecticut

Andrew Palermo directs and choreographs the musical he co-wrote with Shannon Stoeke and Dan Dyer.

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut will present the world premiere of the new musical Nickel Mines, March 19–29.

The musical concerns the tragic events of the October 2, 2006, West Nickel Mines School shooting, when a lone gunman took 10 girls hostage for nearly an hour at a one-room Amish schoolhouse serving the community. Five of the young girls were murdered.

Andrew Palermo directs a cast that includes Alex Nee, Anna Cooper, Claire Sorlie, Diane Meck, Emma Lou Delaney, Eric Michael Parker, Hannah Joy Snyder, Jayme Wappel, Josephine Rose Roberts, Kelsey Jenison, Madison Dietrich, Maria Cristina Posada Slye, Morgan Hollingsworth, Ryne Nardecchia, Shea Coughlin, and Vincent DeGeorge.

Conceived and written by Palermo, who also choreographs, and Shannon Stoeke, Nickel Mines has music and lyrics by Dan Dyer.

“This show is an entry point to a conversation on how violence, faith, forgiveness, and justice speak to and interact with one another. It is a powerful exploration of community, perseverance, and ultimately one of hope,” said Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine.

The production will also have music direction by Leslie Wickham, music supervision by Bryan Perri, sound design by Megan Culley, costume design by Sera Bourgeau, and lighting design by Tony winner Howell Binkley.

Nickel Mines was an official selection of the 2016 New York Musical Festival’s Next Link Project.

For more information, visit ACTofCT.org.