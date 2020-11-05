Nicola Blackman, Dawn Hope, and David Thaxton Will Star in World Premiere of The Sorcerer's Apprentice Musical

Performances are scheduled to begin at London's Southwark Playhouse in January 2021.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, a gender-swapped twist on the Johann Wolfgang von Goethe poem, will make its world premiere at London's Southwark Playhouse January 9–February 13, 2021. Opening night is set for January 14.

Directed by Charlotte Westenra, the production will feature Olivier nominee Nicola Blackman (Destry Rides Again), Dawn Hope (Follies), Mary Moore, Marc Pickering (Seussical), Yazdan Qafouri (The Band), and Olivier winner David Thaxton (Passion) with Tom Bales, Ryan Pidgen, Vicki Lee Taylor, and Kayleigh Thadani.

Penned by composer and orchestrator Richard Hough and writer Ben Morales Frost, the new musical explores the world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the possibilities of her newfound magical powers.

Producer James Seabright commented, “I have decided to press ahead with these plans despite the challenges presented by doing so during the COVID-19 pandemic, as I think this magical story of renewal and the importance of family is especially timely. I have been inspired by the determination and resolve of our cast, creative team, and everyone at the venue to make this possible whilst maintaining the highest safety standards for audiences and everyone on and off stage. I am also indebted to Arts Council England for a grant in support of making this possible on a socially distanced capacity of just 110 seats.”

The production will feature musical direction by Alan Williams, choreography by Steven Harris, puppetry direction by Scarlet Wilderink, set and costume design by Anna Kelsey, lighting design by Clancy Flynn, sound design by Ella Wahlstrom, and puppetry design by Maia Kirman-Richards. Scott Penrose is the magic consultant. King’s Head Theatre serves as associate producer.

