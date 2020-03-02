Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Nancy Opel, More Set for Sister Act at Paper Mill Playhouse

By Ryan McPhee
Mar 02, 2020
The musical will begin at the New Jersey venue April 1.
Nicole Vanessa Ortiz and Nancy Opel

Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Spamilton, Smokey Joe’s Café) will star as Deloris Van Cartier in Paper Mill Playhouse’s upcoming production of Sister Act. The musical will begin April 1 at the Millburn, New Jersey, venue, where performances are currently scheduled through April 26.

The cast will also include Tony nominee Nancy Opel as Mother Superior, Jarran Muse as Curtis, Lael Van Keuren as Sister Mary Robert, Christian Dante White as Eddie, Blake Hammond as Monsignor, Anthony Alfaro as Pablo, Diane J. Findlay as Sister Mary Lazarus, Kara Mikula as Sister Mary Patrick, Ryan Gregory Thurman as TJ, and Jacob Keith Watson as Joey.

Rounding out the company are Michael Andreaus, Jared Bradshaw, Rachelle Rose Clark, Madeleine Doherty, Denzel Edmondson, Dion Simmons Grier, Ashley Masula, Stephanie Miller, Alaina Mills, Chandler Reeves, Michael Schimmele, Alyson Snyder, Anne Fraser Thomas, Ariana Valdes, Zuri Washington, and Kristen Beth Williams.

Based on the 1992 comedy about a disco diva-turned-convent girl, Sister Act features a score by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and a book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner (with additional material by Douglas Carter Beane.

The Paper Mill presentation is based on Jerry Zaks’ 2011 Broadway production, re-staged by Steven Beckler. The creative team also includes Janet Rothermel (re-staging Anthony Van Laast’s original choreography) and music director Christopher Babbage. Casting is by Chad Eric Murnane of Binder Casting.

