Nicolette Robinson and Leslie Odom Jr. Expecting Their Second Child

The Waitress and Hamilton stars, respectively, announced the pregnancy on Instagram.

Tony Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr. and his wife, Waitress favorite Nicolette Robinson, announced that they are expecting their second child.

The couple wed December 1, 2012, and Robinson gave birth to their daughter, Lucille Ruby, April 23, 2017. The two announced on Instagram that they are preparing for the arrival of a baby boy. Odom wrote in his post, “We’ll make it right for you,” quoting the lyrics from Hamilton’s “Dear Theodosia,” in which Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton sing to their unborn children about the world they want to make for their kids.

According to Robinson’s post, Baby No. 2 will arrive March 2021. Robinson made her Broadway debut as Jenna in Waitress, but she had starred Off-Broadway in Brooklynite and Invisible Thread. In fact, Odom and Robinson met when she was starring in a production of Once On This Island, directed by Billy Porter and assistant directed by Odom.

The couple recently appeared together in the new Freeform mini-series Love in the Time of Corona. Odom also stars as Sam Cooke in Regina King’s upcoming feature directorial debut, One Night in Miami.

Congrats to the happy family!