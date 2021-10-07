Nik Dodani and Ben Thompson to Join Jennifer Nettles in Broadway’s Waitress

The Sara Bareilles musical is now playing the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Nik Dodani and Ben Thompson will join the Broadway cast of Waitress beginning October 19. The pair will take on the roles of Ogie and Earl, respectively, replacing Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald and Joe Tippett. As previously announced, Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles joins the company that same day, donning Jenna’s apron as the show’s composer, Sara Bareilles, ends her limited engagement in the role.

Dodani makes his Broadway debut with Waitress; his recent screen credits include the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen and Netflix’s Atypical. Thompson returns to the show after playing Earl during its original run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. He previously appeared on Broadway in Matilda, Holler If Ya Hear Me, and American Idiot.

The current cast also includes Eric Anderson as Cal, Ashley Blanchet as Dawn, Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Dakin Matthews as Joe, and Maiesha McQueen as Becky, alongside Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey, Gerianne Pérez, Stephanie Torns, Hattie Cecelia Tutalo, Nyla Watson, and Nora Lincoln Weiner.

