Nikiya Mathis Stars in Whitney White's Semblance at New York Theatre Workshop Beginning August 4

The Off-Broadway production is presented both as a virtual experience and an intimate, immersive theatrical installation.

New York Theatre Workshop's 2021–2022 season begins August 4 with Obie winner Whitney White’s Semblance, a filmed theatrical experience that asks audiences to examine how Black women are perceived and how people interact with the Black feminine.

The production features Nikiya Mathis (The Brother/Sister Plays, Skeleton Crew) as "The Women" and is presented both as a virtual experience and an intimate, immersive theatrical installation at the Off-Broadway venue. Performances continue through August 29.

Semblance features production and lighting design by Oona Curley, costume design by Qween Jean, and compositions by JJJJJerome Ellis. NYTW 2050 Artistic Fellow Nissy Aya serves as script supervisor, with Jess Coles as director of photography, Peter Mark Kendall as sound and music supervisor, and Melanie J. Lisby as stage manager.

NYTW also announced a new ticketing initiative for the season, which offers free tickets at all performances to members of the theatre community who lost work during the pandemic. For more information, click here.



(Updated August 4, 2021)