Nikiya Mathis Will Star in Whitney White's Semblance at New York Theatre Workshop

The Off-Broadway production will be presented both as a virtual experience and an intimate, immersive theatrical installation.

New York Theatre Workshop's 2021–2022 season will begin August 4 with Obie winner Whitney White’s previously announced Semblance, a filmed theatrical experience that asks audiences to examine how Black women are perceived and how we interact with the Black feminine.

The production will feature Nikiya Mathis (The Brother/Sister Plays, Skeleton Crew) as "The Women" and will be presented both as a virtual experience and an intimate, immersive theatrical installation at the Off-Broadway venue. Performances will continue through August 29.

Semblance features production and lighting design by Oona Curley, costume design by Qween Jean, and compositions by JJJJJerome Ellis. NYTW 2050 Artistic Fellow Nissy Aya serves as script supervisor, with Jess Coles as director of photography, Peter Mark Kendall as sound and music supervisor, and Melanie J. Lisby as stage manager.

Tickets for the immersive installation go on sale June 30 at NYTW.org. Streaming passes for the virtual experience will be $10 and will go on sale at a later date.

NYTW has also announced a new ticketing initiative for the upcoming season, which will offer free tickets at all performances to members of the theatre community who lost work during the pandemic. For more information, click here.

