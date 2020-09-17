Nikki M. James and George Salazar Will Star in Virtual Presentation of Megan Loughran's The Silverfish

Jennifer Werner will direct the reading for Urban Stages’ September Play Fest & Fundraiser.

A virtual reading of Megan Loughran's The Silverfish will be available to stream September 23–27 at 7 PM ET as part of Urban Stages’ September Play Fest & Fundraiser to raise funds and continue the theatre’s efforts of discovering and producing new plays by diverse, up-and-coming artists.

Directed by Jennifer Werner, the cast will be headed by Tony winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon) and George Salazar (Be More Chill), appearing alongside Benny Elledge (Waitress) and Kate Wetherhead (Legally Blonde). Stage directions will be read by Holly Davis (Kinky Boots).

The Silverfish concerns Beth and Brandon, who are young and in love, living in Brooklyn, and pursuing careers they are passionate about. When they're suddenly thrown an expensive curveball, they combine their desperation with their underutilized talents and come up with a plan.

The play will be available for viewing at UrbanStages.org. Donations are strongly encouraged. All proceeds will support Urban Stages’ programs, including MainStage, which discovers and produces new works by diverse artists, and Outreach, which ensures art and theatre are available to all.

