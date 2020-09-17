Nikki M. James and George Salazar Will Star in Virtual Presentation of Megan Loughran's The Silverfish

toggle menu
toggle search form
Readings and Workshops   Nikki M. James and George Salazar Will Star in Virtual Presentation of Megan Loughran's The Silverfish
By Andrew Gans
Sep 17, 2020
 
Jennifer Werner will direct the reading for Urban Stages’ September Play Fest & Fundraiser.
I Married an Angel_Encores_Off Broadway_Closing Night Party_2019_X_HR
Nikki M. James Joseph Marzullo/WENN

A virtual reading of Megan Loughran's The Silverfish will be available to stream September 23–27 at 7 PM ET as part of Urban Stages’ September Play Fest & Fundraiser to raise funds and continue the theatre’s efforts of discovering and producing new plays by diverse, up-and-coming artists.

Directed by Jennifer Werner, the cast will be headed by Tony winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon) and George Salazar (Be More Chill), appearing alongside Benny Elledge (Waitress) and Kate Wetherhead (Legally Blonde). Stage directions will be read by Holly Davis (Kinky Boots).

The Silverfish concerns Beth and Brandon, who are young and in love, living in Brooklyn, and pursuing careers they are passionate about. When they're suddenly thrown an expensive curveball, they combine their desperation with their underutilized talents and come up with a plan.

The play will be available for viewing at UrbanStages.org. Donations are strongly encouraged. All proceeds will support Urban Stages’ programs, including MainStage, which discovers and produces new works by diverse artists, and Outreach, which ensures art and theatre are available to all.

George Salazar, Mj Rodriguez, and Amber Riley Open Little Shop of Horrors at Pasadena Playhouse

George Salazar, Mj Rodriguez, and Amber Riley Open Little Shop of Horrors at Pasadena Playhouse

93 PHOTOS
Little Shop of Horrors_Pasadena Playhouse_Opening Night_2019_GustavoGomez2_HR.jpg
Gustavo Gomez Nick Agro
Little Shop of Horrors_Pasadena Playhouse_Opening Night_2019_StacyKeach_HR.jpg
Stacy Keach Nick Agro
Little Shop of Horrors_Pasadena Playhouse_Opening Night_2019_ChristianBarillas2_HR.jpg
ChristianBarillas Nick Agro
Little Shop of Horrors_Pasadena Playhouse_Opening Night_2019_GriffinMatthews2_HR.jpg
Griffin Matthews Nick Agro
Little Shop of Horrors_Pasadena Playhouse_Opening Night_2019_GabrielleDennis_HR.jpg
Gabrielle Dennis Nick Agro
Little Shop of Horrors_Pasadena Playhouse_Opening Night_2019_MelinnaBobadilla2_HR.jpg
Melinna Bobadilla Nick Agro
Little Shop of Horrors_Pasadena Playhouse_Opening Night_2019_ChazBono1_HR.jpg
Chaz Bono Nick Agro
Little Shop of Horrors_Pasadena Playhouse_Opening Night_2019_AdinaPorter1_HR.jpg
Adina Porter Nick Agro
Daisy Eagan
Daisy Eagan Nick Agro
Little Shop of Horrors_Pasadena Playhouse_Opening Night_2019_JennaUshkowitz2_HR.jpg
Jenna Ushkowitz Nick Agro
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.