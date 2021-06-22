Nikki M. James, Jeannette Bayardelle, Andy Grotelueschen, More Tapped for Williamstown Theatre Festival Season

The outdoor summer lineup in Massachusetts begins July 6.

Tony winner Nikki M. James, Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen, Broadway alums Jeannette Bayardelle and Micaela Diamond, and more are headed to Massachusetts this summer for Williamstown Theatre Festival. As previously announced , the three-production outdoor season begins July 6 with Celebrating the Black Radical Imagination: Nine Solo Plays. In addition to the casting announcement, WTF has extended its season by one week through August 15, adding performances for the musical Row and immersive theatrical experience Alien/Nation.

The world premiere of Celebrating the Black Radical Imagination will feature Brian D. Coats, Rosalyn Coleman, Cindy De La Cruz, Antwayn Hopper, Naomi Lorrain, Sharina Martin, Ronald Peet, Portia, and Ashley C. Turner. Joining the creative team are costume designer April Hickman (for Week 1) and associate lighting designer Shannon Clarke, with casting by William Cantler, Karyn Casl, and Destiny Lilly of The Telsey Office.

Co-starring in Row alongside Grace McLean will be Bayardelle (Girl From the North Country), Diamond (The Cher Show), Grotelueschen (Tootsie), Lisa Brescia (Dear Evan Hansen), Nehal Joshi, John McGinty, Zachary Noah Piser, Horace V. Rogers, and Jennifer Sánchez. The creative team has added music supervisor Julie McBride, music director Geoffrey Ko, copyist Cam Moncur, music contractor Sarah Briggs, and music assistant Noah Teplin, with casting by Patrick Goodwin and Destiny Lilly of The Telsey Office.

Finally, the cast of Alien/Nation will include James (The Book of Mormon), Yeman Brown, Andrei Chagas, Maxwell Dunham, Leigh-Ann Esty, Sara Esty, Chantelle Good, Christopher Hampton Grant, Eriko Jimbo, Matthew Alexander Johnson, Jesse Kovarsky, Renni Magee, Jodi McFadden, Emilio Ramos, Shea Renne, and Lauren Yalango-Grant. Rounding out the company are Julian Abelskamp, Oluwatobiloba Adeyemo, Tim Creavin, Cody Hayman, Austin Phillips, Kallie Pong, Jaime Lee Rodney, Marissa Ruben, Jessica Natalie Smith, Tyqaun Malik White, Ontaria Kim Wilson, and Bekah Zornosa. The creative team will also feature choreographer Eamon Foley, video editor Edward Michael Rose, and AV coordinator Daniel Hartman.