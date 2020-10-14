Nikki M. James, Mauricio Martínez, More Perform Excerpts From New Musicals October 14

The Broadway stars highlight Love & Southern D!scomfort and Present Perfect.

Tony winner Nikki M. James, Broadway alum Mauricio Martínez, and more are set to perform during New York Theatre Barn’s New Works Series October 14. The live stream begins at 7 PM ET above.

James (The Book of Mormon) will perform songs from Love & Southern D!scomfort with Ramona Keller (Caroline, or Change) and Anthony Wayne (Tootsie). The show has music by Bobby Daye, a book by Monica L. Patton, and lyrics by Daye and Patton. The performance is directed by Tamara Tunie.

Joining Martínez (On Your Feet!) for Present Perfect is Stephanie Lynne Mason (Fiddler on the Roof). The bi-lingual piece features music and additional Spanish lyrics by Jaime Lozano and a book and lyrics by Nancy Nachama Cheser.

WATCH: Mauricio Martinez's De Mexico to Broadway

New York Theatre Barn’s New Works Series is hosted and produced by Associate Artistic Director Jen Sandler and Artistic Director Joe Barros.