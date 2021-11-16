Nikki M. James, Phillipa Soo, Jenn Colella, More to Star in Shaina Taub’s Suffs Musical Off-Broadway

Leigh Silverman will direct the world premiere production at The Public Theater.

Initial casting is set for the upcoming Off-Broadway world premiere of Suffs, a new musical by Shaina Taub. The previously announced Public Theater production, directed by Leigh Silverman, will begin March 10, 2022, with opening night set for April 6.

Taub (also at work on the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada musical) will appear in her show in the role of suffragist Alice Paul; the cast will also include Tony winner Nikki M. James as Ida B. Wells, Tony nominees Phillipa Soo as Inez Milholland and Jenn Colella as Carrie Catt, Ally Bonino as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock as Dudley Malone, Hannah Cruz as Ruza Wenclawska, Nadia Dandashi as Doris Stevens, Aisha de Haas as Alva Belmont and Phoebe Burn), Cassondra James as Mary Church Terrell, and Grace McLean as Woodrow Wilson.

Additional company members will include Jenna Bainbridge, Stephanie Everett, Amina Faye, Holly Gould, Jaygee Macapugay, Susan Oliveras, Mia Pak, Monica Tulia Ramirez, J. Riley Jr, Angela Travino, and Ada Westfall. Complete casting will be announced at a later date.

Suffs examines the varied voices of women who, in the seven years leading up to the 1920 passage of the Nineteenth Amendment, marched, protested, and fought for the right to vote.

The production will feature choreography by Raja Feather Kelly (who will also serve as creative consultant), sets by Mimi Lien, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Natasha Katz, sound design by Sun Hee Kil, orchestrations by Mike Brun, music direction and supervision by Andrea Grody, and dramaturgy by Ayanna Thompson. Melanie J. Lisby will serve as production stage manager, with Jessie Moore as stage manager.