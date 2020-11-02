Nikki M. James, Santino Fontana, Robert Cuccioli, More Set for Stars in the House Reading of Man & Superman

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, will present a reading of George Bernard Shaw’s rarely performed Man & Superman, adapted and directed by David Staller, November 16.

The cast will feature Tony winners Nikki M. James and Santino Fontana, Robert Cuccioli, Claybourne Elder, Christine Toy Johnson, Rob McClure, John-Andrew Morrison, Margaret Odette, Vishaal Reddy, and Lenny Wolpe. The stream will be available above on the day of the performance at 8 PM.

The reading, which will remain online for four days, will mark Gingold’s sixth partnership with Stars in the House, following Caesar & Cleopatra, Candida, Misalliance, Arms and the Man, and Mrs. Warren’s Profession, all adapted and directed by Staller.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

