Nikki Renée Daniels, Tony Yazbeck, Kate Baldwin, More Set for Symphony Space's 2021 Gala

Artists will perform live at the Peter Jay Sharp Theater, while audiences will attend virtually.

Symphony Space's 2021 Gala, the first event featuring live performance in the venue's Peter Jay Sharp Theater since the pandemic began, will be presented virtually May 13 at 7 PM ET.

Produced and directed by Annette Jolles and Joel Fram, the evening will feature performances by Kate Baldwin, Britney Coleman, Nikki Renée Daniels, Jason Gotay, Jeff Kready, Laura Osnes, Rashidra Scott, Nathaniel Stampley, Sally Wilfert, and Tony Yazbeck. Virtual attendees can also expect to see the world premiere of a dance work choreographed by Sara Brians, performed by Saki Masuda, Michelle Mercedes, and Devin L. Roberts.

Music director-conductor Fred Lassen will be featured on piano, joined by John Romeri on flute, Keve Wilson on oboe, Nuno Antunes on clarinet, Eric Reed on horn, Nanci Belmont on bassoon, Laura Bontrager on cello, George Farmer on bass, and Clayton Craddock on drums.

After the performance, ticket buyers at and above the $1,000 level can join a breakout-room session for 30 minutes of cocktails and conversation with a guest artist; virtual table hosts include Roz Chast and Patricia Marx, Jane Curtin, Santino Fontana, Melora Hardin and Gildart Jackson, Peter Francis James, Jane Kaczmarek, Sonia Manzano, Colum McCann, George Saunders, and Meg Wolitzer.

Symphony Space Executive Director Kathy Landau says, “Before the pandemic, every corner of our building pulsated with art and ideas, with people meeting in the hallways and the wings. The theatre itself is almost its own character in the life of Symphony Space—and what makes it come alive is the community we have built in and around it. And while we had so much engaging virtual programming, the theatre had been sitting almost entirely empty. For the gala, there was a lightbulb moment where we realized, ‘Wait, there’s a way to safely and responsibly and comfortably bring this energy back’; for this event to be our first step before bringing audiences in. It had to be quintessential Symphony Space: to be multidisciplinary, to have that unique-to-this-one-evening, in-the-moment immediacy, to have that magical alchemy that occurs when artists come together at Symphony Space to create, collaborate, and celebrate.”

Concert-only tickets are available for $35; single tickets range $1,000–$4,000 and rooms range $10,000–$40,000. For more information click here.

