Nimrod Danishman's Borders Streams Live on CyberTank February 11

Dirty Laundry Theatre produces the play in association with The Tank and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, & Transgender Community Center.

The Tank, in association with The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, & Transgender Community Center, presents a live stream production of Tel-Aviv playwright Nimrod Danishman's Borders beginning February 11 at 9 PM ET.

Borders tells of the virtual encounter of Boaz and George (played by Eli M. Schoenfeld and Adrian Rafit), who meet on Grindr. They want to meet in person, but something prevents them from doing so. One lives in Israel, the other in Lebanon. Through their virtual relationship, they examine the meaning of borders—real and imagined, physical and not.

The two-hander originally premiered on stage in 2019, but playwright Danishman and director Michael R. Piazza have re-imagined the play design specifically for the home screen format with multimedia and video elements.

The production is produced by Dirty Laundry Theatre, an NYC-based theatre production company, founded by Israeli-American artists. Borders will live stream on CyberTank February 11–27, then will be available on demand. Tickets are available at TheTankNYC.org.