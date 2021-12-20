Nina Simone Bio-Musical Little Girl Blue Will Arrive Off-Broadway

The show, written by and starring Laiona Michelle, will play New World Stages.

Little Girl Blue, a musical inspired by the life of American singer-songwriter and civil rights activist Nina Simone, will play New World Stages this spring. Written by and starring Laiona Michelle (Amazing Grace, Book of Mormon, American Hero), the musical make its Off-Broadway premiere beginning February 19, 2022, with an official opening slated for February 28.

Little Girl Blue premiered at George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick, New Jersey, in 2019 and had a summer 2021 run as part of the Goodspeed by the River series.

The company's original director, Devanand Janki, will continue with the production to the Off-Broadway run, as well as the original company of onstage musicians: Kenn Salters, Saadi Zain, and pianist Mark Fifer. Fifer also serves as the show's music director and arranger.

The production's all-female, BIPOC design team includes scenic designer Shoko Kambura, costume designer Ari Fulton, lighting designer Dawn Chiang, sound designer Twi McCallum, and wig designer Earon Nealey. Casting is by Jason Styres/The Casting Collaborative. Ernie Fimbres will serve as production stage manager. Production management is by MZQ Productions, and general management is by Lisa Dozier/LDK Productions.

Rashad V. Chambers is the show's lead producer. Chambers is currently represented on Broadway with Ain't Too Proud and has been co-producer on American Son, Betrayal, and The Inheritance.