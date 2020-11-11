Nine Concert, It's a Wonderful Life, A Christmas Carol, and More Holding Video Auditions

Call Board   Nine Concert, It's a Wonderful Life, A Christmas Carol, and More Holding Video Auditions
By Playbill Staff
Nov 11, 2020
 
Find your next job with self-tape audition opportunities for shows across the country.
With theatres dark for the time being, casting directors are encouraging performers to send in video auditions. Here's a selection of upcoming Equity auditions around America, in chronological order by submission deadline.

A COLUMBUS CHRISTMAS CAROL
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE: 11.12.20)

PERSUASION
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE: 11.14.2020)

NINE: IN CONCERT
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE: 11.18.20)

A CHRISTMAS CAROL
EQUITY ZOOM AUDITIONS (DEADLINE: 11.18.20)

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE: 11.20.20)

PERICLES AND ANTIGONE
EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE 11.30.20)

