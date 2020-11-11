Nine Concert, It's a Wonderful Life, A Christmas Carol, and More Holding Video Auditions

Find your next job with self-tape audition opportunities for shows across the country.

With theatres dark for the time being, casting directors are encouraging performers to send in video auditions. Here's a selection of upcoming Equity auditions around America, in chronological order by submission deadline.

A COLUMBUS CHRISTMAS CAROL

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE: 11.12.20)

PERSUASION

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE: 11.14.2020)

NINE: IN CONCERT

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE: 11.18.20)

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

EQUITY ZOOM AUDITIONS (DEADLINE: 11.18.20)

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE: 11.20.20)

PERICLES AND ANTIGONE

EQUITY VIDEO SUBMISSIONS (DEADLINE 11.30.20)

