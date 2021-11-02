Nkeki Obi-Melekwe Is Broadway's New Tina Turner Beginning November 2

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe succeeds 2020 Tony winner Adrienne Warren in the title role of Broadway's Tina—The Tina Turner Musical beginning November 2 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Obi-Melekwe played Tina in the West End production of the bio musical and made her Broadway debut stepping into the role at certain performances in the Broadway staging both prior to the pandemic and since its resumed last month. Prior to Tina, she appeared in Alice By Heart Off-Broadway and in Half Time at Paper Mill Playhouse.

The Broadway company also features Tony nominee Daniel J. Watts as Ike, Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, Tony nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna, and Jessica Rush as Rhonda. As Obi-Melekwe moves from alternate to full-time Tina, Kayla Davion will play the title role at select performances.

The ensemble includes Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Julius Chase, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli’ Conway, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Josiah Gaffney, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia Monet, Phierce Phoenix, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Eric Siegle, Carla Stewart, Skye Dakota Turner, Eric A. Walker Jr., Katie Webber, and Michelle West.

Written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina is directed by Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony nominee Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, music direction by Alvin Hough Jr., and casting by The Telsey Office.

