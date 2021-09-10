Nkeki Obi-Melekwe Will Succeed Adrienne Warren in Broadway's Tina—The Tina Turner Musical

Performances resume October 8 with Warren returning to the title role for a limited engagement.

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe will succeed 2020 Tony nominee Adrienne Warren in the title role of Broadway's Tina—The Tina Turner Musical November 2 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

An original Broadway cast member, Obi-Melekwe played Tina in the West End production of the bio musical and played Tina at certain performances in the Broadway staging prior to the pandemic.

As previously reported, Warren, also an Olivier nominee for her work in the London production of Tina, will again play the leading role when the Broadway staging resumes performances October 8. She will depart the Tony-nominated musical following the October 31 performance due to other commitments.

Upon its return, the Broadway company will also feature Tony nominee Daniel J. Watts as Ike, Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, Tony nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor as Gran Georgeanna, and Jessica Rush as Rhonda.

The ensemble includes Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Julius Chase, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli’ Conway, Kayla Davion, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia Monet, Phierce Phoenix, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Eric Siegle, Carla Stewart, Jayden Theophile, Skye Dakota Turner, and Katie Webber.

Written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina is directed by Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony nominee Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, music direction by Alvin Hough Jr., and casting by The Telsey Office.

The new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner received its world premiere in April 2018 in London at the Aldwych Theatre. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, and the Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production is due to open at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid this fall.

The Broadway production officially opened November 7, 2019, following previews that began October 12. It is currently nominated for 12 2020 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.