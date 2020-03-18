Noah Ricketts, Ryann Redmond, More Team Up With Broadway Dreams for Daily Free Arts Training

The initiative offers students the chance to practice and hone their craft during the coronavirus shutdown.

The nonprofit arts training organization Broadway Dreams will offer free, online programming daily to help students while practicing social distancing, beginning March 18 at 11 AM ET. Among the teaching artists slated to lead classes under the "#DreamingTogether" series are Frozen’s Noah Rickets and Ryan Redmond, choreographer Spencer Liff (Head Over Heels), Quentin Earl Darrington (Once on This Island), Nicholas Rodriguez (Tarzan), Tyler Hanes (Cats), and Alexia Acebo (Chicago National Tour).

To participate, users must download the video conferencing app Zoom and visit Broadway Dreams’ Facebook page for the daily link, published at 10:55 AM ET.

Students can expect to learn about theatrical writing, self-taping auditions, perfecting headshot selfies, warm-ups & workouts, make-up tutorials, and more while learning from home. A Broadway Dreams musical director will also lead a weekly choir, bringing students from all over the world together in song. Additionally, there will be creative challenges for students, giving them the opportunity to win prizes, including a top award of $500.

Broadway Dreams Co-Founder and President Annette Tanner and Creative Education Director Matt Scott, along with casting director Rachel Hoffman and choreographer Victor Jackson, will also lead programming with additional names to be announced.

“Our Dreamer family is incredibly special,” said Tanner. “This is such a scary time of uncertainty, and we have countless Dreamers around the world who are suddenly out of jobs, school, and have had regional, community, or high school shows canceled. We wanted to give our students a place to go and connect and know they are not alone, while also keeping them active and entertained.”