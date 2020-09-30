Norm Lewis and Kelli O'Hara to Headline Keep Music Alive Gala

The virtual event will raise funds for music education in New York City schools.

Tony nominee Norm Lewis (The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess) and Tony winner Kelli O’Hara (The King and I) are among the performers set for Education Through Music's October 15 virtual gala, Keep Music Alive.

The evening, which will stream on YouTube at 7 PM ET, will also feature producer Quincy Jones, violinist Joshua Bell, and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Marc Cohn.

The gala is the culmination of ETM’s Keep Music Alive campaign, which aims to raise funds for tens of thousands of New York City students who rely on Education Through Music for access to music education, whether virtual or in-person during the ongoing pandemic.

Guests can RSVP for free ahead of time or make a donation to Keep Music Alive at ETMBenefit.com .