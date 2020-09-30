Norm Lewis and Kelli O'Hara to Headline Keep Music Alive Gala

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Norm Lewis and Kelli O'Hara to Headline Keep Music Alive Gala
By Andrew Gans
Sep 30, 2020
 
The virtual event will raise funds for music education in New York City schools.
Norm Lewis and Kelli O&#39;Hara
Norm Lewis and Kelli O'Hara

Tony nominee Norm Lewis (The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess) and Tony winner Kelli O’Hara (The King and I) are among the performers set for Education Through Music's October 15 virtual gala, Keep Music Alive.

The evening, which will stream on YouTube at 7 PM ET, will also feature producer Quincy Jones, violinist Joshua Bell, and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Marc Cohn.

The gala is the culmination of ETM’s Keep Music Alive campaign, which aims to raise funds for tens of thousands of New York City students who rely on Education Through Music for access to music education, whether virtual or in-person during the ongoing pandemic.

Guests can RSVP for free ahead of time or make a donation to Keep Music Alive at ETMBenefit.com.

Photos: Celebrate Kelli O’Hara on the Broadway Stage

Photos: Celebrate Kelli O’Hara on the Broadway Stage

29 PHOTOS
Kelli O'Hara and Deb Lyons backstage at <i>Jekyll & Hyde</i>
Kelli O’Hara and Deb Lyons backstage at Jekyll & Hyde
Kelli O'Hara and Betty Garrett in <i>Follies</i>
Kelli O’Hara and Betty Garrett in Follies Joan Marcus
Kelli O'Hara and Jack Noseworthy in <i> Sweet Smell of Success</i>
Kelli O’Hara and Jack Noseworthy in Sweet Smell of Success Nigel Parry
Melissa Errico and Kelli O'Hara in <i>Dracula</i>
Melissa Errico and Kelli O’Hara in Dracula Joan Marcus
Victoria Clark and Kelli O&#39;Hara
Kelli O’Hara and Victoria Clarke in The Light in the Piazza Joan Marcus
Harry Connick Jr and Kelli O'Hara in <i>The Pajama Game</i>
Harry Connick Jr and Kelli O’Hara in The Pajama Game Joan Marcus
Harry Connick Jr and Kelli O'Hara in <i>The Pajama Game</i>
Harry Connick Jr and Kelli O’Hara in The Pajama Game Joan Marcus
Kelli O'Hara and Harry Connick Jr. in <i>The Pajama Game</i>
Kelli O’Hara and Harry Connick Jr. in The Pajama Game Joan Marcus
Paulo Szot and Kelli O'Hara in <i>South Pacific</i>
Paulo Szot and Kelli O’Hara in South Pacific Joan Marcus
Kelli O'Hara in <i>South Pacific</i>
Kelli O’Hara in South Pacific Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.