Norm Lewis and Kelli O'Hara Will Lead Memorial for Us All Lincoln Center Broadcasts

By Andrew Gans
May 13, 2020
 
The interfaith collaboration honors those lost during the coronavirus pandemic.
Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony nominee Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess) and Tony winner Kelli O’Hara (The King and I, South Pacific) will lead the third and fourth Memorial for Us All streaming broadcasts, set for May 17 and May 24 at 6 PM ET, respectively.

The series, which launched May 3 with Wynton Marsalis, offers unity, comfort, and healing through music. Anyone who has lost a loved one during the pandemic is invited to submit the name of a friend or family member to be honored here.

The broadcasts are available on Lincoln Center’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages, and on demand at Lincoln Center’s website.

The organizational partners for the interfaith collaboration include The Interfaith Center of New York, New York Disaster Interfaith Services, Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, The Center for Faith and Community Partnerships, NYC Office of the Mayor, The New York Board of Rabbis, Union Theological Seminary in the City of New York, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and Jazz at Lincoln Center.

