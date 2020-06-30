Norm Lewis, Sharon D. Clarke, More Join U.K.-Based Turn Up Benefit

The transatlantic event supporting the Black Lives Matter movement will stream July 10–12.

A host of theatre luminaries have joined the lineup taking part in Turn Up!, a streaming benefit taking place in July. Newly added are Tony nominee Norm Lewis, Olivier winners Sharon D. Clarke, Noma Dumezweni, and Clive Rowe, Kwame Kwei-Armah, Johnnie Fiore, Brenda Edwards, Zaris-Angel Hator, Aisha Jawando, Brittney Johnson, Brandi Chavonne Massey, and Joe Aaron Reid.

As previously announced, the event will be filmed in part at London’s Cadogan Hall and feature songs, poetry, readings, speeches, and more. Originally set to stream over two nights, it will now air three: July 10, 11, and 12 (the third being captioned).

Proceeds will go toward four organizations in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, LGBTQ+ rights, and the intersection of both: The Bail Project and The Okra Project in the U.S., as well as the U.K.-based Black Curriculum and U.K. Black Pride.

The event will also feature Jeannette Bayardelle, Layton Williams, Alexia Khadime, Kelly Agbowu, Melanie La Barrie, Ryan Carter, Marcus Collins, Chloë Davies, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Alexandra Grey, Cameron Bernard Jones, Claudia Kariuki, Natalie Kassanga, Vula Malinga, Sandra Marvin, Cedric Neal, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Jay Perry, Sharon Rose, Jordan Shaw, Danielle Steers, and Vinegar Strokes.

Nicole Raquel Dennis and Ryan Carter serve as creative directors, with Sean Green as music director. Club 11 London produces.

For tickets and more information, visit Club11.london.