Norm Lewis Will Take on Count Dracula in New Version of Orson Welles' Radio Play

Resounding Creative Director Steve Wargo penned the new Dracula adaptation.

Tony nominee Norm Lewis (The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, The Phantom of the Opera) will play Count Dracula in Dracula, the debut production from the immersive audio entertainment company Resounding.

Resounding Creative Director Steve Wargo penned the adaptation of Orson Welles' radio play, which will be presented October 30 and 31 at 8 PM ET.

Lewis will be joined by Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Lysistrata Jones) as Mina Murray, Siho Ellsmore (Jewtopia) as Lucy Westenra, Chris Renfro (The Happy Place) as Jonathan Harker, Dick Terhune (Transformers: Cyberverse) as Prof. Van Helsing, Stuart Williams (The Report) as Dr. Seward, and John Stimac (Lethal Force). The cast will all perform live remotely from their homes.

The audio play, suggested by Welles' 1938 radio adaptation, will use new technology to create a 360-degree soundscape of howls, bats, screams, creaky floors, slamming doors, and everything else that goes bump in the night.

"I’ve been thinking for the better part of a decade about how to leverage the internet to increase audience and participation in the theatre in America and the world. My initial ideas were to recreate the style and substance of the broadcasts that Orson Welles and his Mercury Theatre performed live on the radio in the late ’30s. Time passed, other projects came and went, then the pandemic hit, and this idea became front and center,” said Wargo in a statement.

The creative team also includes director of technical design David Horowitz, director of operations Blair Russell, production and broadcast manager Jen Ash, and casting director Holly Buczek.

Tickets, priced at $20, are available at Resounding.live.

