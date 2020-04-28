Notre Dame de Paris New York City Premiere Pushed to 2022

The musical-opera hybrid will play the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center later than scheduled.

A production of Notre Dame de Paris has pushed back its New York City debut at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After originally planning to make its bow September 9 this year, the show will now premiere in NYC July 13–17, 2022.

Based on the Victor Hugo novel, the show features an international ensemble of singers, dancers, and acrobats to tell the gothic tale of Quasimodo and Esmeralda.

Notre Dame de Paris features music by Richard Cocciante and lyrics by Luc Plamondon. Directed by Gilles Maheu and choreographed by Martino Müller, the musical-opera hybrid will be performed in French with English supertitles. A 30-member cast will be announced at a later date.

Previous runs include a production at the London Coliseum. Serving as producers are Nicolas and Charles Talar and Adam Blanshay Productions.

