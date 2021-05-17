Nottingham Playhouse Sets New Dates for Piaf, Starring Jenna Russell

The show will be presented to in-person and live stream audiences.

Nottingham Playhouse will stage its production of Piaf, starring Olivier winner Jenna Russell, July 2-17. Pam Gems' play-with-music will be presented to in-person audiences, with a single live stream performance also scheduled for July 14.

Russell (Sunday in the Park with George, London’s Fun Home) plays Edith Piaf, the singer who took the world by storm in the mid-20th century with her warbling voice that earned her the nickname “The Sparrow.” Among the performer’s most popular songs were “La Vie en Rose,” “Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien,” and “Milord.”

Full casting and a creative team will be revealed in the coming weeks. As previously announced , Piaf is directed by Nottingham Playhouse Artistic Director Adam Penford and is a co-production with Leeds Playhouse.

The U.K. institution will also present a number of shows throughout the summer, kicking things off with Lewis Doherty’s Boar May 27 as part of the ongoing Spring Loaded Festival, marking the first return of audiences in person to Nottingham Playhouse since last fall. Up next is a digital production of Sophie Ellerby’s Lit June 1, filmed on the Nottingham Playhouse stage for a streaming audience with director Stef O’Driscoll and actor Eve Austin returning to the work after a 2019 staging. Julie Hesmondhalgh then stars in Ian Kershaw’s The Great Play in the History of the World June 15-19.

Following Piaf in July, Nottingham Playhouse goes outdoors August 4-7 with The Tempest. Adapted and directed by Nottingham Playhouse Head of Participation Martin Berry, this open-air theatre experience is an abridged version of Shakespeare’s final play. Rounding out the season are the reggae show Rush September 7 and Major Labia, rescheduled from the 2020 Unlocked Festival, September 8.