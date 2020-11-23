November 27 Stars in the House, Featuring Broadway Celebs and Their Pets, Will Benefit Humane Society of New York

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   November 27 Stars in the House, Featuring Broadway Celebs and Their Pets, Will Benefit Humane Society of New York
By Andrew Gans
Nov 23, 2020
 
Guests will include Sierra Boggess, Lilli Cooper, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Jose Llana, Jessie Mueller, Will Swenson, and more.
Sierra Boggess and her cat Celie
Sierra Boggess and her cat Celie Jessica Fallon Gordon Photography

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, will benefit The Humane Society of New York November 27.

Guests, who will be joined by their pets and perform from their homes, include Sierra Boggess, Lilli Cooper, Darius de Haas, Andy Karl, Jose Llana, Jesse Mueller, Orfeh, Paige Price, Kate Rockwell, Douglas Sills, and Will Swenson. The stream will be available above beginning at 8 PM ET.

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

Christian Borle, Laura Osnes, Joel Grey, Andy Karl, Orfeh and More Serenade Furry Friends at Humane Society Benefit

Christian Borle, Laura Osnes, Joel Grey, Andy Karl, Orfeh and More Serenade Furry Friends at Humane Society Benefit

Best in Shows, a cabaret evening to benefit the Humane Society of New York, was held Nov. 9 at New World Stages.

43 PHOTOS
Seth Rudetsky
Seth Rudetsky Monica Simoes
Joel Grey
Joel Grey Monica Simoes
Joel Grey
Joel Grey Monica Simoes
Seth Rudetsky and Joel Grey
Seth Rudetsky and Joel Grey Monica Simoes
Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes Monica Simoes
Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes Monica Simoes
Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes Monica Simoes
Laura Osnes, Seth Rudetsky and Bill Berloni
Laura Osnes, Seth Rudetsky and Bill Berloni Monica Simoes
Seth Rudetsky and Orfeh
Seth Rudetsky and Orfeh Monica Simoes
Orfeh
Orfeh Monica Simoes
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.