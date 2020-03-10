NT Live Will Broadcast Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt

Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt, which officially opened February 12 at Wyndham’s Theatre in London’s West End, will be broadcast to cinemas June 25 by National Theatre Live. The initiative, which has showcased over 80 theatre productions to date, currently screens to 2,500 venues across 65 countries.

Tony and Olivier winner Stoppard's first new play in five years was recently nominated for Olivier Awards for Best New Play and Best Supporting Actor for Adrian Scarborough. Read reviews here.

Leopoldstadt reunites Stoppard, director Patrick Marber (Closer, Notes on a Scandal) and Friedman, who last collaborated on Travesties in 2017. Performances are currently scheduled through June 13.

The adult cast features Sebastian Armesto, Jenna Augen, Rhys Bailey, Faye Castelow, Joe Coen, Felicity Davidson, Mark Edel-Hunt, Clara Francis, Ilan Galkoff, Caroline Gruber, Sam Hoare, Natalie Law, Avye Leventis Noof McEwan, Dorothea Myer-Bennett, Jake Neads, Aaron Neil, Alexander Newland, Yasmin Paige, Scarborough, Sadie Shimmin, Griffin Stevens, Ed Stoppard, Luke Thallon, Eleanor Wyld, and Alexis Zegerman. They are joined by the children's company: Liam Barash, Shalev Barash, Jarlan Bogolubov, Toby Cohen, Zachary Cohen, Olivia Festinger, Sienna Hart, Tamar Laniado, Maya Larholm, Daniel Lawson, Louis Levy, Libby Lewis, Evie Lightman, Leo May, Jack Meredith, Chloe Raphael, Beatrice Rapstone, Ramsay Robertson, Montague Rapstone, Joshua Schneider, and Harry Weston.

Set over several decades in Vienna, Austria, following the lives of a singular extended family, the play explores the human condition and its resilience in the face of traumatic history before and after World War II.

The production also has set design by Richard Hudson, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting by Neil Austin, sound and original music by Adam Cork, and movement by EJ Boyle. Casting is by Amy Ball, with children’s casting by Verity Naughton.

