NY Community Trust Launches Fund to Aid Nonprofits, Including Theatres

Priority will be given to organizations addressing essential healthcare and food insecurity as well as arts and culture.

The New York Community Trust, a philanthropic trust established in 1924, has launched the NYC COVID-19 Response & Impact Fund. The fund, which will offer both loans and grants, was created for New York City-based nonprofits in need of aid following sweeping restrictions, closures, and other measures taken in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in New York.

According to the fund's website, priority will be given to nonprofits addressing essential healthcare and food insecurity, as well as arts and culture, with recipient organizations set to receive funds in "a timely fashion." Conditions for applying for aid includes a 501(c)3 status and a budget under $20 million.

The fund is made possible by a partnership of Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Carnegie Corporation of New York, Joan Ganz Cooney & Holly Peterson Fund, the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, The Estée Lauder Companies Charitable Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the Kenneth C. Griffin Charitable Fund, the JPB Foundation, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the New York Community Trust, the Charles H. Revson Foundation, Robin Hood, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Jennifer and Jonathan Allan Soros, Jon Stryker and Slobodan Randjelović, the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund, the UJA-Federation of New York, and Wells Fargo Foundation.

Visit NYCcommunityTrust.org to apply for aid or to become a donor. For foundations seeking information on joining the COVID-19 Response & Impact Fund, contact Kerry McCarthy at kem@nyct-cfi.org.