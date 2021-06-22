NYC Premiere of Seven Deadly Sins Begins June 22, Starring Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Morgan McGhee, Eric Ulloa, More

Moises Kaufman, Ngozi Anyanwu, Bess Wohl, and other playwrights explore Christianity's biggest no-no's.

The NYC premiere of Seven Deadly Sins begins previews June 22 ahead of a June 29 opening, bringing audiences into an immersive theatrical world of peril and pleasure. Much like the original run in Miami, seven playwrights each explore one of Christianity’s biggest no-nos with Ngozi Anyanwu writing a piece centered on gluttony, Thomas Bradshaw taking on sloth, MJ Kaufman pride, Moisés Kaufman greed, Jeffrey LaHoste envy, Ming Peiffer wrath, and Bess Wohl lust. Check out a video featuring the playwrights above.

Broadway alums Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Morgan McGhee, Eric Ulloa, Brad Fleischer, Brandon J. Ellis, and Caitlin O’Connell star in the production Tricia Alexandro, Shavanna Calder, Donna Carnow, Shamika Cotton, Kahyum Kim, Bianca Norwood, and Cody Sloan star. Shuga Cain, who competed on Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, plays Mistress of Ceremonies.

The show takes audiences through a series of staged storefront windows in NYC's Meatpacking District to experience seven world-premiere short plays performed behind glass and heard through provided disposable earbuds. A pre-show bar named Purgatory opens 30 minutes prior to curtain for each performance and serves as the official starting point for audiences.

Moisés Kaufman also directs the production, with a creative team including scenic and environmental designer David Rockwell, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Yuki Link, sound designer Tyler Kieffer, dramaturg Amy Marie Seidel, and casting director Victor Vazquez. Additional set design for “Greed” is by Christopher and Justin Swader.

To maintain COVID-19 safety, ticket holders are socially distanced, and masks are required. Actors stand behind a glass barrier to isolate themselves from the other actors, the audience, and production staff.

Originally conceived by Michel Hausmann, Seven Deadly Sins is presented by Tectonic Theater Project and Madison Wells Live, in association with Miami New Drama, in partnership with the Meatpacking District Business Improvement District, and made possible by the support of real estate partners Aurora Capital and William Gottlieb Real Estate with special thanks to the New York City Department of Transportation.