NYC Subway Trains Will Welcome Back Theatregoers With Throwback Broadway Campaign

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   NYC Subway Trains Will Welcome Back Theatregoers With Throwback Broadway Campaign
By Dan Meyer
Nov 09, 2021
 
The ads feature stars from Dear Evan Hansen, Moulin Rouge!, Six, and more.
NYC MTA Broadway Ad Campaign_2021_HR
Matthew Murphy

The MTA is welcoming back theatregoers by launching a new ad campaign featuring characters from seven Broadway shows all riding the trains underground. The poster series is a throwback to a 1977 campaign titled “The Only Sure Way to Make It to Broadway,” a playful take on the well-known traffic jams of Times Square that the MTA bypassed underground.

The new campaign includes Moulin Rouge! Tony winner Danny Burstein and co-star Bahiyah Hibah, Jordan Fisher (Dear Evan Hansen), and Six stars Adrianna Hicks and Andrea Macasaet. Joining them are Stephanie Torns and Maiesha McQueen from Waitress, Avery Sell and Rob McClure from Mrs. Doubtfire, Mary Claire King and Arian Keddell from Chicago, and Paul A. Schaefer and Julia Udine from The Phantom of the Opera.

Check Out The MTA's New Broadway-Inspired Ad Campaign by Matthew Murphy

Check Out The MTA's New Broadway-Inspired Ad Campaign by Matthew Murphy

8 PHOTOS
NYC MTA Broadway Ad Campaign_2021_HR
NYC MTA Broadway Ad Campaign_2021_HR Matthew Murphy
Broadway Subway Ads_2021_HR
Rob McClure and Avery Sell for Mrs. Doubtfire Matthew Murphy
Broadway Subway Ads_2021_HR
Paul Schaefer and Julia Udine for The Phantom of the Opera Matthew Murphy
Broadway Subway Ads_2021_HR
Adrianna Hicks and Andrea Macasaet for Six Matthew Murphy
Broadway Subway Ads_2021_HR
Maiesha McQueen and Stephanie Torns for Waitress Matthew Murphy
Broadway Subway Ads_2021_HR
Mary Claire King and Arian Keddel for Chicago Matthew Murphy
Broadway Subway Ads_2021_HR
Jordan Fisher for Dear Evan Hansen Matthew Murphy
Broadway Subway Ads_2021_HR
Danny Burstein and Bahiyah Hibah for Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Share

New York Magazine reports the ads, produced by live entertainment marketing agency RPM, will premiere mid-November on NYC Subway, LIRR, and Metro-North trains. In addition to the group shoots, individual shows will have their own posters throughout the transit system.

The original campaign featured Melba Moore and Eartha Kitt from Timbuktu!, Carol Channing from Hello, Dolly!, and Stephanie Mills from The Wiz, among others. Check out a comparison, shared by RPM Creative Director Steven Tartick, below.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Popular Features This Week
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.