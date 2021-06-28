NYC's Broadway Live Cinema Festival Postponed

The series was set to include live performances during movie theatre screenings of In the Heights, Chicago, West Side Story, and more.

The Broadway Live Cinema Festival, previously announced to run July 15–August 8 at AMC Empire 25 in New York City, has been postponed, citing "unforeseen circumstances."

The four-week festival was scheduled to include screenings of Chicago, West Side Story, The Wizard of Oz, Little Shop of Horrors, and In the Heights, paired with live in-theatre performances. Audiences were also to be invited to visit a special Feinstein's/54 Below pop-up venue at the AMC Rooftop for cabaret performances following each screening.

Among the stage favorites slated to perform at the event were Bianca Marroquín, Julia Murney, L Morgan Lee, Christine Pedi, Melissa Errico, Brenda Braxton, and Joe Iconis.

The in-theatre performances were to feature choreography from Luis Salgado, Sunny Hitt, Raja Feather Kelly, Josh Rhodes, and James Alonzo, with direction by Tony nominee Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages) and musical direction by Tony honoree Jason Michael Webb (Choir Boy). The creative team also featured production designers Anita La Scala and Rob Bissinger, projection designer Lucy Mackinnon, sound designer Matt Kraus, and lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker, with casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Ticket holders should receive automatic refunds through Eventbrite, the festival's point of sale.

