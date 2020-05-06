NYC's Shetler Studios Closes Its Doors After 30 Years

The theatre district fixture, featuring rehearsal studios and performance spaces, has shuttered.

After 30 years in business, New York City's Shetler Studios has closed its doors for good. The theatre district mainstay, which has long provided rehearsal studios and performance spaces to the community, is unable to financially recover during the extended closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic

"The path to recovery is simply too steep for our small company," reads a statement the company's founder and owner Ron Shetler and Managing Artistic Director Robin A. Paterson shared on the Shetler Studios Instagram.

Comprising 35 studios and located at the corner of Broadway and West 54th Street, Shetler Studios has supported countless theatre, dance, and music projects from audition, through rehearsal, to performance. Started in 1990 and open seven days a week, the building has been a creative and community hub for artists across various disciplines, providing affordable space in the heart of the theatre district.

Read the full closing statement from the company's leadership below.

