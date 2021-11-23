NYU Skirball to Present NYC Return of Seize the King, Elevator Repair Service’s Take on Chekhov, More

The winter/spring 2022 season marks the venue’s first lineup of in-person programming since the coronavirus pandemic.

Following an outdoor run earlier this year, Classical Theatre of Harlem’s Seize the King will return to New York City by way of NYU Skirball. Will Power’s modern reinterpretation of Shakespeare’s Richard III, as directed by Carl Cofield, will run March 3–March 13, 2022, at the Greenwich Village venue. The winter/spring 2022 season will begin February 2–20 with the world premiere of Elevator Repair Service’s Seagull. Following its marathon production of Gatz (in which the entirety of The Great Gatsby is read and performed), ERS returns to Skirball to tackle Anton Chekhov in a production that blurs the line between drama and direct communication with an audience. ERS Artistic Director John Collins will helm the staging. The season also includes the world premiere of The Builders Association’s I Agree to the Terms, a virtual performance that explores the invisible, online “microworkers” who build and train tech algorithms for titans like Amazon; a concert from Spanish flamenco singer Miguel Poveda; Japanese-American movement artist and MacArthur Fellowship recipient Eiko Otake’s Distance is Malleable; (A)Way Out of My Body from David Dorfman Dance; and the New York premieres of Zolle and A Cockroach’s Tarantella, from Dun Yun and International Contemporary Ensemble. For more information, including COVID-related precautions, visit NYUSkirball.org.