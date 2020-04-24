Off-Broadway Alliance Awards Set 2020 Dates

The nominations will be unveiled April 28, with winners announced live online in May.

The nominations for the 2020 Off Broadway Alliance Awards will be unveiled April 28, with the winners announced live on Facebook in May. Now in its tenth year, the awards, presented by the Off Broadway Alliance, honor commercial and not-for-profit productions.

Streaming live on Facebook, the winners will be revealed at 11 AM ET May 19. An official reception will be held in the fall at a date to be announced.

READ: How Theatre Award Ceremonies Are Handling the Coronavirus Shutdown

Awards will be presented in seven competitive categories: Best New Musical, Best New Play, Best Play Revival, Best Musical Revival, Best Unique Theatrical Experience, Best Solo Performance, and Best Family Show.

The winners in all categories will be selected by the members of the awards committee of the Off Broadway Alliance, which includes producers, theatres, general managers, press agents, and marketing professionals.

Last year, Heidi Schreck’s What the Constitution Means to Me was the recipient of Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Play, and Dick Scanlan and Carmel Dean's musical Renascence, presented by Transport Group, was named Best New Musical.

In addition to the competitive awards, four Legend of Off Broadway Awards will be presented for sustained achievement in the world of Off-Broadway and three new honorees will be posthumously inducted into the Off Broadway Hall of Fame. The Off Broadway Alliance will also continue its tradition of presenting the Friend of Off Broadway Award, honoring a person or organization for its ongoing support of the Off-Broadway community.

Visit OffBroadwayAlliance.com for more information on the awards.