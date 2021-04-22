Off-Broadway Cast of A Letter to Harvey Milk Musical Reunites for Benefit Stream April 22

Directed by Evan Pappas, the stream benefits The Actors Fund and HIAS.

A Letter to Harvey Milk, the Off-Broadway musical seen at Theatre Row in 2018, streams April 22 at 7 PM ET to benefit the Actors Fund and HIAS. Watch a trailer above.

Reuniting for the benefit performance are original Off-Broadway stars Adam Heller (It Shoulda Been You), Julia Knitel (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Cheryl Stern (La Cage aux Folles), Michael Bartoli (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat tour), Jeremy Greenbaum (Newsies), and Aury Krebs (Rent), joined by Ravi Roth (Seussical tour).

Set in San Francisco in the 1980s, the story follows two unlikely people brought together by a letter penned to Harvey Milk, the first openly gay elected politician in California. Heller plays a widower and retired kosher butcher who finds an unexpected alliance with Barbara (Knitel), a young lesbian teacher at the senior center.

Based on Lesléa Newman's short story A Letter to Harvey Milk, the musical has music by Laura I. Kramer, lyrics by Ellen M. Schwartz with additional lyrics by Cheryl Stern, and a book by Jerry James, Kramer, Schwartz, and Stern.

Evan Pappas directs with music direction by Jeffrey Lodin, orchestrations by Ned Ginsburg, casting by Stephanie Klapper, and set design/virtual background by David Arsenault. The stage manager is Will Chaloner, the technical producer is Ruby Locknar, and the video editor is Seth Walters.

A Letter to Harvey Milk is executive produced by Lisa Dozier King.

HIAS is the international Jewish humanitarian organization that provides vital services to refugees and asylum seekers in 16 countries. The Actors Fund fosters stability and resiliency and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.

The stream is available through April 25. Click here for ticket information.



