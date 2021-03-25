Off-Broadway Cast of A Letter to Harvey Milk Musical Will Reunite for Benefit Stream

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Off-Broadway Cast of A Letter to Harvey Milk Musical Will Reunite for Benefit Stream
By Andrew Gans
Mar 25, 2021
 
Watch a trailer for the performance, directed by Evan Pappas, which will benefit The Actors Fund and HIAS.

A Letter to Harvey Milk, the Off-Broadway musical seen at Theatre Row in 2018, will be streamed April 22 at 7 PM ET to benefit the Actors Fund and HIAS. Watch a trailer above.

Reuniting for the benefit performance are original Off-Broadway stars Adam Heller (It Shoulda Been You), Julia Knitel (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Cheryl Stern (La Cage aux Folles), Michael Bartoli (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat tour), Jeremy Greenbaum (Newsies), and Aury Krebs (Rent), joined by Ravi Roth (Seussical tour).

A_Letter_to_Harvey_Milk_Off-Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_Adam Heller as Harry and Julia Knitel as Barbara. Photo by Russ Rowland_HR.jpg
Adam Heller and Julia Knitel Russ Rowland

Set in San Francisco in the 1980s, the story follows two unlikely people brought together by a letter penned to Harvey Milk, the first openly gay elected politician in California. Heller plays a widower and retired kosher butcher who finds an unexpected alliance with Barbara (Knitel), a young lesbian teacher at the senior center.

Based on Lesléa Newman's short story A Letter to Harvey Milk, the musical has music by Laura I. Kramer, lyrics by Ellen M. Schwartz with additional lyrics by Cheryl Stern, and a book by Jerry James, Kramer, Schwartz, and Stern.

Evan Pappas will direct with music direction by Jeffrey Lodin, orchestrations by Ned Ginsburg, casting by Stephanie Klapper, and set design/virtual background by David Arsenault. The stage manager is Will Chaloner, the technical producer is Ruby Locknar, and the video editor is Seth Walters.

A Letter to Harvey Milk is executive produced by Lisa Dozier King.

HIAS is the international Jewish humanitarian organization that provides vital services to refugees and asylum seekers in 16 countries. The Actors Fund fosters stability and resiliency and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.

The stream will be available through April 25. Click here for ticket information.

First Look at the Off-Broadway Debut of A Letter to Harvey Milk Musical

First Look at the Off-Broadway Debut of A Letter to Harvey Milk Musical

The musical, playing Theatre Row’s Acorn Theatre, deals with issues of friendship, grief, and self-acceptance.

8 PHOTOS
A_Letter_to_Harvey_Milk_Off-Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_Adam Heller and the cast of A Letter to Harvey Milk. Photo by Russ Rowland_HR.jpg
Adam Heller and the cast Russ Rowland
A_Letter_to_Harvey_Milk_Off-Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_Adam Heller and Julia Knitel Photo by Russ Rowland_HR.jpg
Adam Heller and Julia Knitel Russ Rowland
A_Letter_to_Harvey_Milk_Off-Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_Adam Heller and Julia Knitel, entertained by waiters played by Jeremy Greenbaum, CJ Pawlikowski and Michael Bartoli. Photos Russ Rowland_HR.jpg
Jeremy Greenbaum, Adam Heller, CJ Pawlikowski, Michael Bartoli, and Julia Knitel Russ Rowland
A_Letter_to_Harvey_Milk_Off-Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_Adam Heller as Harry and Cheryl Stern as Frannie with Julia Knitel as Barbara. Photo by Russ Rowland _HR.jpg
Adam Heller, Cheryl Stern, and Julia Knitel Russ Rowland
A_Letter_to_Harvey_Milk_Off-Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_Adam Heller as Harry and Michael Bartoli as Harvey Milk with Julia Knitel and Cheryl Stren on the bench Photo by Russ Rowland_HR.jpg
Adam Heller, Michael Bartoli, Julia Knitel, and Cheryl Stren Russ Rowland
A_Letter_to_Harvey_Milk_Off-Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_Adam Heller as Harry and Julia Knitel as Barbara. Photo by Russ Rowland_HR.jpg
Adam Heller and Julia Knitel Russ Rowland
A_Letter_to_Harvey_Milk_Off-Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_Adam Heller and Julia Knitel with Aury Krebs in the background. Photo by Russ Rowland_HR.jpg
Aury Krebs, Adam Heller, and Julia Knitel Russ Rowland
A_Letter_to_Harvey_Milk_Off-Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_Harry (Adam Heller), Barbara (Julia Knitel) and Frannie (Cheryl Stern). Photo by Russ Rowland_HR.jpg
Adam Heller, Julia Knitel, and Cheryl Stern in A Letter to Harvey Milk Russ Rowland
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.