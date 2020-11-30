Off-Broadway Cast of Cock to Reunite for Play-PerView Digital Reading in December

The theatrical streamer, which has raised nearly $150,000 since launching in March, will also present proud revengeful ambitious.

Play-PerView will close out its 2020 streaming offerings with two decidedly alternative holiday options: Cock by Mike Bartlett and proud revengeful ambitious by Talene Monahon. The theatrical streamer launched in March and has since raised nearly $150,000 for organizations and charities in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cock streams December 12 at 7 PM ET, starring the original Off-Broadway cast, including Cory Michael Smith, Amanda Quaid, Cotter Smith, and Jason Butler Harner. Directed by James MacDonald, the reading benefits World Central Kitchen and will be available on-demand through December 16.

Later, proud revengeful ambitious streams December 19 at 7 PM, directed by Jaki Bradley. Vella Lovell and Mallory Portnoy star in the play about obsession, competition, trophies, and sex as two young men vie to be the next great method actor of their generation. The reading benefits WIN NYC and will be available on-demand through December 23rd.