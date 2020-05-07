Off-Broadway Musical Between the Lines Postponed to Spring 2021

The new musical, produced by Daryl Roth, was originally scheduled to open May 7 at Second Stage Theater's Tony Kiser Theatre.

The new musical Between the Lines, based on the novel of the same name by Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer, has been postponed to Spring 2021. Originally scheduled to open May 7 of this year at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theatre, the Off-Broadway production was postponed due the coronavirus outbreak.

The 2021 premiere of Between the Lines will still star the previously announced Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin) as Delilah, along with Vicki Lewis (Anastasia), Will Burton (Kiss Me, Kate), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Pierre Marais (Aladdin), John Rapson (Les Misérables), Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill), Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots), and Julia Murney (Wicked).

Due to scheduling conflicts, Jake David Smith assumes the role of Prince Oliver from the originally announced Jason Gotay.

Between the Lines follows Delilah, an outsider in a new town who seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. As the lines between the worlds of reality and fantasy begin to blur, she has to confront whether she has the power to rewrite her own story.

The production, produced by Daryl Roth and directed by Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun with choreography by Paul McGill, was originally scheduled to begin previews Off-Broadway April 21. The new musical, previously seen regionally, features music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson and a book by Timothy Allen McDonald, with orchestrations and arrangements by Tony nominee Gregory Rassen.

