Off-Broadway Musical Between the Lines Sets New Dates

Following a pandemic postponement, the show will now debut in June 2022.

Originally planned for a spring 2020 run, then a postponement to 2021that never happened, Between the Lines will finally make its Off-Broadway debut in a limited run at the Tony Kiser Theater beginning June 14, 2022.

The new musical, based on the Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer of the same name, follows Delilah, an outsider in a new school who seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. But the lines between reality and fantasy begin to blur, and she has to confront whether she has the power to rewrite her own story.

"It has been a long and winding road, but I am thrilled that we are finally bringing this joyous musical to New York audiences," said producer Daryl Roth. "As we emerge from these challenging times, I hope that Delilah’s story of finding her voice; encouraging young people to discover their own strength, truth, and confidence will inspire us and lift our spirits."

Between the Lines received its world premiere at Kansas City Repertory Theatre in 2017. It has a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug- Band Christmas) and a score by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson (Apple TV+’s Central Park). Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) will direct the production with choreography by Paul McGill. Orchestrations and arrangements are by Tony nominee Gregory Rassen (Bandstand) and music direction is by Daniel Green.

Casting and full design team is to be announced.

Though the Tony Kiser Theater is owned and operated by Second Stage Theater, Between the Lines is not a Second Stage production.