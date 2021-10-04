Off-Broadway Reopening of Jersey Boys Finds Its 4 Seasons, More

Performances begin at New World Stages November 15.

When Jersey Boys returns to New World Stages on November 15, so will the quartet of actors who played The Four Seasons prior to the shutdown: Jonathan Cable as Nick Massi, Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, CJ Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio, and John Rochette as Tommy DeVito.

Additional cast members returning to the production include Dianna Marie Barger, Tristen Buettel, Andrew Frace, Rory Max Kaplan, Joey LaVarco, Austin Owen, Michelle Rombola and Paul Sabala. Additional casting will be announced later.

The Tony-, Grammy-, and Olivier Award-winning bio-musical is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, direction by two-time Tony winner Des McAnuff, and choreography by Tony winner Sergio Trujillo. It opened on Broadway in 2005, where it ran for 11 years before moving to New World Stages in November 2017.

The production features music supervision, vocal/dance arrangements, and incidental music by Ron Melrose, orchestrations by Steve Orich, scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Steve Canyon Kennedy, projection design by Michael Clark, wig and hair design by Charles LaPointe, fight direction by Steve Rankin, production supervision by Richard Hester, music coordination by John Miller, and casting by Lindsay Levine for Tara Rubin Casting.

Jersey Boys is produced at New World Stages by Dodger Theatricals, Joseph J. Grano, Kevin Kinsella, Pelican Group, Latitude Link, and Tommy Mottola.