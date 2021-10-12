Off-Broadway Revival of Anna Deavere Smith’s Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 Begins October 12

The show, originally a solo piece, now features an ensemble cast.

Signature Theatre's Off-Broadway revival of Anna Deavere Smith’s Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 begins performances October 12. The play, originally a solo work but now presented as an ensemble piece, is presented at The Pershing Square Signature Center on the Irene Diamond Stage.

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 follows the aftermath of the L.A. riots, sparked by the acquittal of Rodney King. At the time, Smith responded by interviewing over 350 people, eventually finding space to create a thru-line of monologues that explores the unrest.

As previously announced, the revival features a quintet of performers composed of Elena Hurst, Wesley T. Jones, Francis Jue, Karl Kenzler, and Tiffany Rachelle Stewart.

The production also features scenic design by Riccardo Hernández, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Alan C. Edwards, sound design by Darron L West, projection design by David Bengali, and casting by Caparelliotis Casting and X Casting. Michael Leon Thomas is the movement coach, Dawn-Elin Fraser is the dialect coach, Ann James is the sensitivity specialist, and Charles M. Turner III is the production stage manager.