Off-Broadway Revival of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Delays Until Summer 2022

Joe Rosario is set to direct the Tennessee Williams classic starring Sonoya Mizuno, Matt de Rogatis, and Christian Jules Le Blanc.

The upcoming Off-Broadway revival of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, presented by Ruth Stage, has decided to postpone the production until summer 2022, due to the current health crisis. As previously reported, the first Off-Broadway production of the Tennessee Williams classic, was to run January 14–February 13, 2022 at Theatre at St. Clements.

The cast, which will remain intact for the summer engagement, includes Sonoya Mizuno (House of the Dragon) as Maggie, Matt de Rogatis (Lone Star) as Brick, Daytime Emmy winner Christian Jules Le Blanc (The Young and the Restless) as Big Daddy, Tony nominee Alison Fraser (The Secret Garden) as Big Mama, Austin Pendleton (The Little Foxes) as Doc Baugh, Milton Elliott (Biloxi Blues) as Rev. Tooker, Tiffan Borelli (Million Dollar Quartet) as Mae, Carly Gold (The Ferryman) as The No Neck Monsters, and Spencer Scott (The Glass Menagerie) as Gooper. Joe Rosario will helm the production.

In a statement, the producers said, “In the current theater climate, we believe it is in the best interest of the show, our actors and crew, and our audiences to postpone Cat on a Hot Tin Roof until the summer of 2022. While not an easy decision, we are committed to keeping everyone safe while delivering the best on stage product that we can. Lastly, we sincerely thank the Tennessee Williams estate for continuing to work with us during these uncertain times."