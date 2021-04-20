Off-Broadway Run of Blindness Adds Performances

The socially distant audio-visual production is currently running at the Daryl Roth Theatre.

The Off-Broadway premiere of Simon Stephens’ Blindness has officially extended performances through September 5. The production is one of the first in-person theatrical offerings to welcome audiences since the coronavirus shutdown.

Blindness began performances April 2 at the Daryl Roth Theatre. The piece uses sound and light effects (including binaural headphone technology) in lieu of live performers. The story charts perhaps familiar territory—a sudden pandemic—that leaves its victims without sight. It is narrated by Olivier winner Juliet Stevenson and based on José Saramago’s dystopian novel of the same name.

Safety protocols for audiences include a reduced capacity of 100, temperature checks, mask requirements, two-person pod seating arrangements, enhanced ventilation, and routine sanitization.

The Walter Meierjohann-helmed production premiered at London's Donmar Warehouse in August last year. It features sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, lighting by Jessica Hung Han Yun, and additional designs by Lizzie Clachan. Additional creatives in the U.S. include associate director Markus Potter, associate sound designer Chris Cronin, and associate lighting designer Gina Scherr.